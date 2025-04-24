Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

Indian cricket head coach and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, is facing a grave threat as he reportedly received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

The threat, received through two emails containing the ominous message 'IKillU', prompted Gambhir to approach Delhi Police on Wednesday to seek immediate intervention. In response, Gambhir has officially requested the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) with the SHO Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi, urging them to implement measures to ensure his and his family's safety.

The Delhi Police have been called to action, investigating the matter thoroughly while considering the threat's severity. This incident echoes a similar threat Gambhir received in November 2021 during his MP tenure. Notably, this comes as Gambhir condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. He expressed his solidarity with the victims' families and insisted that those responsible will face consequences. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)