Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'
Gautam Gambhir, former BJP MP and Indian cricket coach, received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir', prompting him to seek police protection. Authorities are investigating after two threatening emails surfaced. This follows Gambhir's public condemnation of a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian cricket head coach and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, is facing a grave threat as he reportedly received a death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'.
The threat, received through two emails containing the ominous message 'IKillU', prompted Gambhir to approach Delhi Police on Wednesday to seek immediate intervention. In response, Gambhir has officially requested the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) with the SHO Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi, urging them to implement measures to ensure his and his family's safety.
The Delhi Police have been called to action, investigating the matter thoroughly while considering the threat's severity. This incident echoes a similar threat Gambhir received in November 2021 during his MP tenure. Notably, this comes as Gambhir condemned a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. He expressed his solidarity with the victims' families and insisted that those responsible will face consequences. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
