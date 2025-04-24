Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Legendary Knock Dismantles Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rohit Sharma's stellar innings led Mumbai to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Former captain Srikkanth applauded Rohit, who scored 70 in 46 balls, securing a seven-wicket win. Rohit also reached the 12,000-run milestone in T20 cricket, becoming the second Indian to achieve this feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:36 IST
Rohit Sharma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricket captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth praised Rohit Sharma's exceptional performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, underscoring Sharma's legendary status in the sport. In Hyderabad, Sunrisers faced an initial setback with Trent Boult's aggressive spell, leaving them vulnerable before Sharma's masterful innings dashed their victory hopes.

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai's seasoned opener, showcased patience and power as he anchored the chase with a swift 70 off 46 balls. His strategic play allowed Mumbai to topple the modest 144-run target, clinching a comprehensive seven-wicket win with several overs in hand. Srikkanth commended Rohit's prowess and conceded that Sunrisers' playoff chances are over, wishing them better luck next season.

Expressing admiration, Srikkanth remarked, 'What a knock and what a time to shine! When Rohit stays beyond 6 overs, rivals should brace themselves.' Achieving 12,000 career T20 runs, Rohit is now the second Indian, after Virat Kohli, to attain this milestone, cementing his eighth spot among global T20 run aggregates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

