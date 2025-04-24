Rajasthan Royals Opt to Field Against RCB

In a strategic decision, Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League match.

Rajasthan made a change in their lineup, bringing in Fazalhaq Farooqi in place of Maheesh Theekshana, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru decided to stick with their existing team.

Notable players in the fixture include Virat Kohli leading the charge for RCB, while Rajasthan Royals rely on the skills of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag.

