Rajasthan Royals Opt to Field Against RCB

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag chose to field after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match. Fazalhaq Farooqi replaced Maheesh Theekshana in the RR lineup, while RCB remained unchanged. Key players for RCB include Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, while RR features Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:17 IST
In a strategic decision, Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an Indian Premier League match.

Rajasthan made a change in their lineup, bringing in Fazalhaq Farooqi in place of Maheesh Theekshana, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru decided to stick with their existing team.

Notable players in the fixture include Virat Kohli leading the charge for RCB, while Rajasthan Royals rely on the skills of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag.

