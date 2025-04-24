Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Global Javelin Stars Set to Compete in Bengaluru

In a thrilling unveiling on Thursday, international javelin stars Anderson Peters of Grenada and Germany's Thomas Rohler were confirmed to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, scheduled on May 24 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The event, a prestigious World Athletics-sanctioned Gold Label competition, is a collaborative effort between Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics. It aims to fortify India's position on the global athletics stage.

Among the prominent competitors is Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion known for his extraordinary throws exceeding 90 meters. Other contenders include Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, world champion Julius Yego, and emerging talents from around the globe. The Indian javelin contingent will be announced soon, according to a JSW Sports statement.

