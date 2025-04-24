Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Global Javelin Stars Set to Compete in Bengaluru

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will showcase top international javelin throwers like Anderson Peters and Thomas Rohler on May 24 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event, organized by Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, is a World Athletics Gold Label event that aims to raise India's status in global athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:51 IST
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Global Javelin Stars Set to Compete in Bengaluru
Neeraj Chopra. (Photo- @Neeraj_chopra1 X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling unveiling on Thursday, international javelin stars Anderson Peters of Grenada and Germany's Thomas Rohler were confirmed to compete in the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, scheduled on May 24 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The event, a prestigious World Athletics-sanctioned Gold Label competition, is a collaborative effort between Neeraj Chopra, JSW Sports, the Athletics Federation of India, and World Athletics. It aims to fortify India's position on the global athletics stage.

Among the prominent competitors is Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion known for his extraordinary throws exceeding 90 meters. Other contenders include Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, world champion Julius Yego, and emerging talents from around the globe. The Indian javelin contingent will be announced soon, according to a JSW Sports statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

