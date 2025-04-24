Epic IPL Clash: Bengaluru vs Rajasthan

The IPL showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday delivered high drama and top-notch cricket. Bengaluru's innings was spearheaded by an impressive 70 from Virat Kohli and 50 from Devdutt Padikkal, setting a challenging total of 205/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma emerged as a pivotal bowler for Rajasthan Royals with figures of 4-0-45-2, displaying remarkable skill in the face of Bengaluru's strong batting lineup. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer contributed with a crucial wicket, adding to the bowling pressure.

As the match progressed, contributions from players across both teams reflected the competitive spirit of the IPL, drawing fans into the stadium and keeping them on the edge of their seats until the end.

(With inputs from agencies.)