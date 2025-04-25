RCB Triumphs on Home Turf: Kohli and Karthik's Impact

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's head coach Andy Flower attributes the team's recent success to the significant contributions of batting coach Dinesh Karthik and stalwart Virat Kohli. After a three-match losing streak, RCB celebrated a triumphant 11-run victory against Rajasthan Royals, much to the delight of home fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru's win, their first on home ground this season, involved tactical prowess from Karthik and thought leadership from Kohli. "The inputs from DK and Virat have been of high quality," Flower told reporters, emphasizing the impact both have had on the team's performance.

Virat Kohli's dynamic 70 off 42 balls and Devdutt Padikkal's steady 50 set the foundation for a formidable total of 205/5. Josh Hazlewood's exceptional bowling display, particularly in the penultimate over, sealed the game in RCB's favor, as his searing deliveries upended Rajasthan Royals' chase.

