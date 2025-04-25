Legacy of Compassion: Pope Francis's Impact on the World
Roger Yu and others gather in the Vatican to honor Pope Francis, remembered for his advocacy for the marginalized, including the LGBTQ community. His actions, such as celebrating mass in Lampedusa and opting for humility over privilege, left a legacy admired globally by both Catholics and non-Catholics.
Roger Yu, a gay man from the Philippines, stepped into the Vatican this week to pay tribute to Pope Francis, a spiritual leader he holds dear. Francis, known for his progressive stance on LGBTQ rights and the marginalized, has inspired many around the world.
As throngs of people flocked to St. Peter's Basilica to bid farewell to the pontiff, whose death drew countless mourners, individuals like Jose Luis Nunez from Mexico reflected on Francis's enduring impact. Nunez admired Francis's connection to his Latin American roots and the way he embraced diversity.
Despite the canceled canonisation of Carlo Acutis, many saw this moment as an opportunity to partake in a significant historical event. Pope Francis's decision to break from tradition in both life and death continues to resonate, as seen in the actions of Sister Angela Chikodiri Orji, who aspires to emulate his compassion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
