Roundglass and Hockey Punjab Partner to Revive State's Hockey Glory

Roundglass has signed an MoU with Hockey Punjab as the official sponsor to rejuvenate the state's hockey legacy. By enhancing infrastructure, nurturing talent, and focusing on athlete wellness, the collaboration promises a bright future. The Punjab Men’s team has already tasted success, winning the Senior Men's Title in Jhansi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:40 IST
A visual after signing of MoU. (Photo- Roundglass). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Roundglass has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Hockey Punjab, signing a Memorandum of Understanding that marks a pivotal step in revitalizing the state's hockey heritage. As the official sponsor, Roundglass is set to transform the hockey scene through infrastructure enhancements, grassroots development, talent spotting, and comprehensive athlete wellness programs.

Leading the sporting facet of this initiative is Roundglass Technical Director and Dronacharya Awardee Rajinder Singh, known for transforming athletic ecosystems. Operational management will be under the guidance of Ashfaque Ullah Khan, whose expertise promises to seamlessly integrate vision with execution. According to a press release, this collaboration is aimed at restoring Punjab's storied legacy in producing hockey champions.

The alliance has already borne fruit, as evidenced by the Punjab Men's team's triumphant reclaiming of the Senior Men's Title in Jhansi. In celebration of this success, Roundglass Founder Gurpreet Sunny Singh expressed his excitement over the partnership, underscoring the shared objective of reigniting Punjab's passion for hockey and fostering a culture of excellence.

Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli voiced his enthusiasm for the collaboration, praising Roundglass's professional approach and resource contribution, which he believes will return Punjab hockey to greatness. The alliance has been further fortified by Singh's recent meetings with hockey legends, including Padmashri Harbinder Singh and Olympian Pargat Singh, highlighting the commitment to nurturing future generations.

Roundglass's efforts in Punjab symbolize a larger mission to instigate a sports and wellness revolution throughout India, leveraging its robust investments in the state to drive this vision forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

