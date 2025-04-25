Wrexham Rising: Hollywood Owners Propel Club to New Heights

Wrexham, the football club co-owned by Hollywood icons Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is poised for a potential third straight promotion, gaining widespread attention across the globe. Their ownership and the widely popular 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary have transformed the club's identity and reach.

This Saturday, Reynolds and McElhenney are expected to watch Wrexham face Charlton Athletic, with a chance for direct promotion to the Championship at stake. Victory is crucial, with additional hopes pinned on Wycombe Wanderers dropping points against Leyton Orient.

Fans and players are on edge as the season winds down, and Reynolds expressed his stress over the precarious situation. Despite this, the club's increased international recognition and financial success from North American support serve as a testament to its growth under dynamic ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)