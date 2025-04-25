Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Faces Challenges with Early Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled in their innings, facing early setbacks with crucial wickets. Despite efforts from Ishan Kishan and a resilient partnership at the endpoint, the team finished at 155 runs in 18.4 overs. Notable bowlers included Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja, who kept the pressure on the batsmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:29 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad Faces Challenges with Early Wickets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sunrisers Hyderabad grappled with a challenging innings as they lost key wickets early on. Abhishek Sharma fell for zero, setting the tone for a difficult outing.

Despite contributions from Ishan Kishan, who scored 44, and a stabilizing effort from Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the team managed 155 runs.

Bowlers Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja proved pivotal, curtailing Hyderabad's advances with precise deliveries, ultimately restricting their total in 18.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025