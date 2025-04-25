Sunrisers Hyderabad Faces Challenges with Early Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad grappled with a challenging innings as they lost key wickets early on. Abhishek Sharma fell for zero, setting the tone for a difficult outing.

Despite contributions from Ishan Kishan, who scored 44, and a stabilizing effort from Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the team managed 155 runs.

Bowlers Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja proved pivotal, curtailing Hyderabad's advances with precise deliveries, ultimately restricting their total in 18.4 overs.

