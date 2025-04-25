Sunrisers Hyderabad Faces Challenges with Early Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled in their innings, facing early setbacks with crucial wickets. Despite efforts from Ishan Kishan and a resilient partnership at the endpoint, the team finished at 155 runs in 18.4 overs. Notable bowlers included Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja, who kept the pressure on the batsmen.
Sunrisers Hyderabad grappled with a challenging innings as they lost key wickets early on. Abhishek Sharma fell for zero, setting the tone for a difficult outing.
Despite contributions from Ishan Kishan, who scored 44, and a stabilizing effort from Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the team managed 155 runs.
Bowlers Noor Ahmad and Ravindra Jadeja proved pivotal, curtailing Hyderabad's advances with precise deliveries, ultimately restricting their total in 18.4 overs.
