Sports Weekend Highlights: Skenes Shines and Draft Drama Unfolds

Paul Skenes helped the Pittsburgh Pirates secure a 3-0 victory against the Dodgers by striking out nine. Meanwhile, Aleksander Barkov's status for Game 3 is questionable due to injury. NFL draft night saw only Tyler Shough drafted, leaving Shedeur Sanders undrafted, sparking criticism from former President Trump.

In a buoyant display, Paul Skenes dazzled with nine strikeouts as the Pittsburgh Pirates clinched a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. This win marks an uplifting start to their three-game series.

The Florida Panthers face a crucial adjustment as captain Aleksander Barkov's participation in Game 3 against the Lightning remains uncertain following an undisclosed injury. Brandon Hagel received a one-game suspension for the hit that sidelined Barkov.

The NFL draft caught the headlines as Tyler Shough joined the New Orleans Saints, while Shedeur Sanders surprisingly remains undrafted. Former President Trump criticized NFL owners for their decision, pointing to Sanders' lineage and potential for greatness.

