Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif Dominate APRC with Four Stage Wins

National champion Karna Kadur and his co-driver Musa Sherif took charge of the Indian round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship on Saturday, triumphing in four out of five special stages.

Representing Arka Motorsports, Kadur and Sherif bolstered their lead over fellow teammates Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap, who were the defending champions. Kadur's team dominated the initial 4.9km stage and continued their momentum by clocking the fastest time in the subsequent 19.2km stage. Although they lost 5.9 seconds in stage three, Kadur accelerated past the competition in the final stages, ensuring a strong lead by the penultimate day.

The day's events concluded with Wadia and Kashyap in second place, followed by Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik also from Arka Motorsports. Despite facing fuel pump issues, Ghosh managed to secure third place, highlighting Arka Motorsports' dominance with all top four leaderboard positions. The championship's final day is set with five more special stages.

