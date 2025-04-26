Left Menu

Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif Dominate APRC with Four Stage Wins

National champion Karna Kadur and co-driver Musa Sherif lead the Indian round of the FIA APRC, securing top times in four out of five special stages. Despite a minor setback in stage three, they maintained a significant lead. The competition concludes Sunday with five more stages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:16 IST
Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif Dominate APRC with Four Stage Wins
Karna Kadur
  • Country:
  • India

National champion Karna Kadur and his co-driver Musa Sherif took charge of the Indian round of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship on Saturday, triumphing in four out of five special stages.

Representing Arka Motorsports, Kadur and Sherif bolstered their lead over fellow teammates Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap, who were the defending champions. Kadur's team dominated the initial 4.9km stage and continued their momentum by clocking the fastest time in the subsequent 19.2km stage. Although they lost 5.9 seconds in stage three, Kadur accelerated past the competition in the final stages, ensuring a strong lead by the penultimate day.

The day's events concluded with Wadia and Kashyap in second place, followed by Amittrajit Ghosh and Ashwin Naik also from Arka Motorsports. Despite facing fuel pump issues, Ghosh managed to secure third place, highlighting Arka Motorsports' dominance with all top four leaderboard positions. The championship's final day is set with five more special stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025