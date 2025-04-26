Matteo Arnaldi Stuns Djokovic in Madrid Open Opener

In a shocking turn of events at the Madrid Open, tennis giant Novak Djokovic was defeated by Matteo Arnaldi in his opening match, adding another hurdle to his challenging clay season.

Arnaldi triumphed 6-3, 6-4, thanks largely to Djokovic's 32 unforced errors. Despite advances, Djokovic couldn't secure his 100th career title, a milestone reached only by legends Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva progressed to the last 16, showcasing determination in the competitive landscape of women's tennis by defeating Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-3.

(With inputs from agencies.)