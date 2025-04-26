Sports Movers and Misses: A Thrilling Weekend Recap
Highlights include the Minnesota Twins' acquisition of Kody Clemens, Paul Skenes' stellar pitching for the Pirates, a rainout between the Blue Jays and Yankees, and president Trump criticizing NFL teams for passing on Shedeur Sanders. Key events also revolved around the NBA and NCAA's influence on the NFL draft.
The Minnesota Twins have bolstered their roster by acquiring infielder Kody Clemens from the Philadelphia Phillies. The trade, completed on Saturday, sees Clemens joining the Twins at an opportune time, just in time for their clash against the Los Angeles Angels.
In the MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivered an impressive performance, securing a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. This game marked the beginning of a three-game series, showcasing yet another stellar display by the Pirates on their road trip.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump took to social media to criticize NFL teams for overlooking Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, citing his NFL-ready pedigree and potential to lead a team to success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
