Rain Washes Out IPL Thriller: KKR and PBKS Share Points

In a rain-interrupted IPL match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) ended up sharing points. PBKS scored 201/4, led by a 120-run opening stand. KKR, chasing 202, could make only 7/0 before rain stopped play. PBKS holds fourth place, KKR seventh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:25 IST
Rain Washes Out IPL Thriller: KKR and PBKS Share Points
Rain interrupted the game at Eden Gardens. (Photo- IPL X). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was called off Saturday due to rain at Eden Gardens. Both teams will share the points from the washout, with PBKS placed fourth on the table while KKR stands at the seventh position.

Punjab Kings posted a competitive 201/4 in their allotted 20 overs, powered by a remarkable 120-run partnership between openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Despite a rain delay during KKR's chase, PBKS sustained its form, with Priyansh scoring a rapid 69 and Prabhsimran contributing 83 runs.

Although KKR started their innings with a score of 7/0 in just one over, the match could not progress further due to unfavorable weather conditions. This outcome leaves PBKS with 11 points, following five wins and three losses, while KKR has seven points from three victories and five defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

