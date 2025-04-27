Left Menu

Wrexham's Unprecedented Triple Promotion to The Championship

Wrexham achieves an extraordinary third consecutive promotion with a win over Charlton Athletic, moving to the Championship next season under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's ownership. The team's historic ascent continues as they finish second in League One, marking a new chapter in their football journey.

Updated: 27-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:14 IST
Wrexham celebrated a historic milestone by securing promotion for a third consecutive season following a decisive 3-0 victory against Charlton Athletic in League One on Saturday. The club, under the leadership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, continues its remarkable ascent in English football.

With this win, Wrexham becomes the first team to achieve three successive promotions within the top five tiers of English football. Phil Parkinson's side assured their second-place finish with 89 points and one match to spare, as Birmingham City claimed the top spot with 102 points and had already confirmed their promotion.

The match at the Racecourse Ground saw a quick start, with Ollie Rathbone scoring in the 15th minute, followed by Sam Smith's impressive brace. Smith's goals, including a breathtaking volley, were instrumental in Wrexham's victory and had the support of a jubilant home crowd.

