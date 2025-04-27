Al Ahly Bids Farewell to Coach Koller Post-Champions League Exit
Egypt's Al Ahly has ended its association with coach Marcel Koller after the team was eliminated from the Champions League semifinals by Mamelodi Sundowns. The decision follows a home draw and away defeat. Koller, who joined in 2022, guided the team to multiple trophies.
Egypt's Al Ahly has parted ways with coach Marcel Koller, following the team's exit from the Champions League semifinals. The Swiss coach faced criticism as Al Ahly drew 1-1 at home to Mamelodi Sundowns, ending their campaign due to the away goals rule.
The club announced the decision on Saturday, amid reports of water bottles being thrown at Koller after the game. "Due to emergency circumstances and the longstanding relationship between the club and coach, both parties are working towards a mutual contract termination agreement," the club stated.
Koller, who took charge in 2022, led the team to several titles, including two Champions League victories, during his tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
