Al Ahly Bids Farewell to Coach Koller Post-Champions League Exit

Egypt's Al Ahly has parted ways with coach Marcel Koller, following the team's exit from the Champions League semifinals. The Swiss coach faced criticism as Al Ahly drew 1-1 at home to Mamelodi Sundowns, ending their campaign due to the away goals rule.

The club announced the decision on Saturday, amid reports of water bottles being thrown at Koller after the game. "Due to emergency circumstances and the longstanding relationship between the club and coach, both parties are working towards a mutual contract termination agreement," the club stated.

Koller, who took charge in 2022, led the team to several titles, including two Champions League victories, during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)