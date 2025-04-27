Eubank Jr Triumphs in Epic Grudge Match Against Benn

Chris Eubank Jr emerged victorious in a thrilling middleweight bout against Conor Benn on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision. The match, held at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium, saw all three judges score it 116-112 in favor of Eubank Jr.

Despite the victory, Eubank Jr was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks, following recommendations by an onsite doctor. The bout was not just another fight but a continuation of a rivalry that began with their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, in the 1990s.

The fight, supported by Saudi backing, was a long-anticipated event after previous cancellations. Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, following an intense slugfest, have hinted at a potential rematch, promising more excitement in the boxing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)