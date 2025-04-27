PCB Ensures Safe Return of Indian Nationals Amid Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has successfully facilitated the safe return of 23 Indian nationals who were part of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) production and broadcast team. The move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In the aftermath of the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Pakistani government issued a directive for Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to leave the country by April 30. Consequently, the Indian crew members, employed for the PSL matches, were repatriated via the Wagah border.

To ensure that the quality of the PSL broadcasts remained unaffected, the company managing the production hired a mix of foreign and local professionals to replace the departing Indian staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)