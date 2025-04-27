Left Menu

PCB Ensures Safe Return of Indian Nationals Amid Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) facilitated the return of 23 Indian nationals involved in the PSL production team due to escalating tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The Indian crew departed via the Wagah border, and replacements were hired to maintain broadcast quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has successfully facilitated the safe return of 23 Indian nationals who were part of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) production and broadcast team. The move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In the aftermath of the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Pakistani government issued a directive for Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to leave the country by April 30. Consequently, the Indian crew members, employed for the PSL matches, were repatriated via the Wagah border.

To ensure that the quality of the PSL broadcasts remained unaffected, the company managing the production hired a mix of foreign and local professionals to replace the departing Indian staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

