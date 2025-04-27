Left Menu

Antonio Rüdiger's Copa del Rey Outburst: Apology and Consequences

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger has apologized for his aggressive behavior towards the referee after the Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona. Rüdiger reacted angrily to a foul against teammate Mbappé, resulting in a possible multi-game suspension. Other players also received red cards for protesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:55 IST
Antonio Rüdiger's Copa del Rey Outburst: Apology and Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Following Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, defender Antonio Rüdiger issued an apology for his explosive reaction towards the referee. The heated incident occurred after teammate Kylian Mbappé was fouled just as he threatened to score, ending the night in a tense 3-2 defeat.

The Germany international was notably frustrated, having to be restrained after throwing a small bag of ice and vocally confronting the officials. Rüdiger later admitted to his misstep on social media, expressing deep regret for his conduct and acknowledging it was inexcusable, despite an otherwise strong performance in the latter part of the game.

Additionally, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea faced objections from Rüdiger and two other teammates, resulting in red cards for Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez. Rüdiger now faces a potential multi-game suspension, while his colleagues could see lesser disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025