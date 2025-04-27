Antonio Rüdiger's Copa del Rey Outburst: Apology and Consequences

Following Real Madrid's Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona, defender Antonio Rüdiger issued an apology for his explosive reaction towards the referee. The heated incident occurred after teammate Kylian Mbappé was fouled just as he threatened to score, ending the night in a tense 3-2 defeat.

The Germany international was notably frustrated, having to be restrained after throwing a small bag of ice and vocally confronting the officials. Rüdiger later admitted to his misstep on social media, expressing deep regret for his conduct and acknowledging it was inexcusable, despite an otherwise strong performance in the latter part of the game.

Additionally, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea faced objections from Rüdiger and two other teammates, resulting in red cards for Jude Bellingham and Lucas Vázquez. Rüdiger now faces a potential multi-game suspension, while his colleagues could see lesser disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)