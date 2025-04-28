FC Dallas' Stunning Comeback Over Inter Miami

Inter Miami suffered a 4-3 defeat to FC Dallas on a night when Lionel Messi watched from the stands. Despite holding a 3-1 lead, Miami couldn't contain Dallas in the second half, succumbing to three goals.

Dallas's Pedrinho netted the game-winning goal in the 81st minute after a crucial assist from Logan Farrington. Earlier, Miami had taken the lead thanks to Allen Obando and David Martinez, but defensive lapses proved costly.

This loss adds to Miami's challenges, having also lost to Vancouver in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal. With Messi unlikely to play on Wednesday, Miami faces a tough road ahead.

