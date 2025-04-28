Arsenal Overthrows Lyon, Secures Women's Champions League Final Spot Against Barcelona
Arsenal defeated Lyon 4-1 to reach the Women's Champions League final. Goals from Mariona Caldentey, Alessio Russo, and Caitlin Foord, along with an own-goal from Lyon's goalkeeper, led to a 5-3 aggregate victory. Arsenal will face Barcelona in the final, seeking their first win since 2007.
Arsenal delivered a stunning upset over Lyon with a 4-1 away victory, advancing to the Women's Champions League final and ousting the eight-time champions.
The English side, trailing from a 2-1 loss in the first leg, turned the table with goals from Mariona Caldentey, Alessio Russo, and Caitlin Foord, in addition to an own-goal from Lyon's goalkeeper Christiane Endler, completing a 5-3 aggregate win. This victory sets Arsenal up for a final face-off with defending champions Barcelona, who earlier defeated Chelsea.
The historic triumph marks Arsenal's first final appearance since 2007, propelling the team back into the forefront of European competition. Meanwhile, Lyon's hopes for redemption against Barcelona were dashed, as Arsenal demonstrated resilience and skill, overpowering the French team from the onset of the match.
