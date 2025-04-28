Sanjana Ganesan Defends Son Against Social Media Trolls

In a fiery response, Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of India's fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, took to Instagram to defend her young son, Angad, from online trolls. This came after a clip went viral of Angad's neutral expression during a Mumbai Indians match, sparking unwarranted commentary.

The backlash intensified when spectators criticized Angad's reaction as Bumrah secured numerous wickets at a packed Wankhede Stadium. Sanjana passionately addressed the matter, urging social media users to refrain from making Angad a topic of entertainment.

Highlighting their attempts to shield Angad from the darker sides of the internet, Ganesan decried the implications and unfair scrutiny of her son's demeanor, labeling the online speculation as both intrusive and harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)