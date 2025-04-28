Left Menu

Sanjana Ganesan Defends Son Against Social Media Trolls

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of India's cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, criticized social media users for trolling their son Angad over a viral video. She condemned the online speculation about her son's expression during an IPL match, emphasizing the need for kindness and discouraging baseless assumptions.

Updated: 28-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:31 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Angad and Sanjana Ganesan (Photo: Sanjana Ganesan/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

In a fiery response, Sanjana Ganesan, the wife of India's fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, took to Instagram to defend her young son, Angad, from online trolls. This came after a clip went viral of Angad's neutral expression during a Mumbai Indians match, sparking unwarranted commentary.

The backlash intensified when spectators criticized Angad's reaction as Bumrah secured numerous wickets at a packed Wankhede Stadium. Sanjana passionately addressed the matter, urging social media users to refrain from making Angad a topic of entertainment.

Highlighting their attempts to shield Angad from the darker sides of the internet, Ganesan decried the implications and unfair scrutiny of her son's demeanor, labeling the online speculation as both intrusive and harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

