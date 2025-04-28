Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Clash with Kolkata Knight Riders: A Battle of the Underperformers

Delhi Capitals (DC) aim for a stronger batting display against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL match. DC seeks recovery after recent defeats, while KKR struggles to maintain playoff hopes. Both teams face challenges in batting and bowling departments, putting pressure on key players to perform.

Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DelhiCapitals )
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League clash on Tuesday, aiming to deliver a more consistent batting performance in the middle overs, an area that has troubled them recently.

DC has encountered two losses in its last four outings, including Sunday's setback against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. As the tournament approaches its business end, DC is focused on minimizing mistakes. Notably, opener Abhishek Porel has shown aggression, but veteran Faf du Plessis needs to adapt to Kotla's slow pitch conditions quickly.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul remains DC's leading scorer but struggled to make a significant impact against spinners. With KKR boasting competent spin options, they could pose a formidable challenge. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is eager for a turnaround after failing to capitalize on their last three encounters, including two losses and a no-result, placing them seventh in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

