Al-Hilal Faces Al-Ahli Without Joao Cancelo in Crucial Semi-Final Clash

Al-Hilal's Champions League hopes have been dealt a blow with Joao Cancelo sidelined following a hamstring injury sustained in their 7-0 victory over Gwangju.

Coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Cancelo's absence ahead of their semi-final against Al-Ahli, emphasizing the defender's importance to the team's attacking strategy.

Al-Hilal aims for a record fifth Asian title but faces an undefeated Al-Ahli, with past encounters favoring Al-Ahli after Ivan Toney's hat-trick.

