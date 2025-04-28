Al-Hilal Faces Al-Ahli Without Joao Cancelo in Crucial Semi-Final Clash
Al-Hilal's campaign in the Asian Champions League faces a setback as Joao Cancelo is ruled out due to injury. Despite the blow, Coach Jesus eyes a record fifth title for his team, facing a formidable Al-Ahli in the semi-final. The match hinges on key details and fan support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST
Al-Hilal's Champions League hopes have been dealt a blow with Joao Cancelo sidelined following a hamstring injury sustained in their 7-0 victory over Gwangju.
Coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Cancelo's absence ahead of their semi-final against Al-Ahli, emphasizing the defender's importance to the team's attacking strategy.
Al-Hilal aims for a record fifth Asian title but faces an undefeated Al-Ahli, with past encounters favoring Al-Ahli after Ivan Toney's hat-trick.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIFA Considers Playoff for Club World Cup Spot Following Club Leon Dispute
FIFA Innovates with Body Cameras and Strict Goalkeeper Rules at Club World Cup
Bayern Munich Shift Focus to Bundesliga and Club World Cup Glory
Egypt-South Africa Showdown: African Champions League Semi-Finals
Tension and Triumph: Zverev Overcomes Heckling to Reach Munich Semi-Finals