Al-Hilal Faces Al-Ahli Without Joao Cancelo in Crucial Semi-Final Clash

Al-Hilal's campaign in the Asian Champions League faces a setback as Joao Cancelo is ruled out due to injury. Despite the blow, Coach Jesus eyes a record fifth title for his team, facing a formidable Al-Ahli in the semi-final. The match hinges on key details and fan support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:48 IST
Joao Cancelo

Al-Hilal's Champions League hopes have been dealt a blow with Joao Cancelo sidelined following a hamstring injury sustained in their 7-0 victory over Gwangju.

Coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Cancelo's absence ahead of their semi-final against Al-Ahli, emphasizing the defender's importance to the team's attacking strategy.

Al-Hilal aims for a record fifth Asian title but faces an undefeated Al-Ahli, with past encounters favoring Al-Ahli after Ivan Toney's hat-trick.

Latest News

