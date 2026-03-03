Clash of Titans: India Faces England in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India faces England in a compelling semi-final showdown at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the Twenty20 World Cup. Both teams have met twice before in similar situations, each time sparking intense contests. As history has it, the victor has gone on to lift the trophy both times.

Team India, after stumbling in an early defeat to South Africa, made a robust comeback against Zimbabwe and West Indies. With a top-order slump, notably by opener Abhishek Sharma, much rests on the shoulders of the middle order and bowler Jasprit Bumrah. A significant concern remains India's fielding, following a series of dropped catches.

England, on the other hand, bounced back from a shaky start. All-rounder Will Jacks lit up the tournament with impressive performances, supported by captain Harry Brook and others. However, the form of former captain Jos Buttler remains worrisome. As both teams vie for a place in the final, England's spinners aim to challenge India's batsmen on Wankhede's tricky pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)