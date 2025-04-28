Saransh Jain Leads Jabalpur Royal Lions in Revamped MPL 2.0

Saransh Jain, the senior off-spinner and India A player, has been appointed as the captain of the Jabalpur Royal Lions, the rebranded team formerly known as the Jabalpur Lions, who were the winners of the inaugural Madhya Pradesh League (MPL).

In a significant development before the second season, Econexis Sports has taken over as the new owners of the franchise. During the player draft held on Sunday, several key players were added to the squad, including Rahul Batham, Abhishek Bhandari, and Siddarth Pattidar, while retaining Jain from the previous season.

With a full roster of 16 players finalized, two more will join through selection trials in Jabalpur. The current lineup includes seasoned talents such as Ritik Tada and Ritesh Shakya, as they prepare to compete in the upcoming MPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)