Intercontinental Legends Championship: A Global Cricket Spectacle

The Intercontinental Legends Championship will captivate cricket fans worldwide starting May 27 in Greater Noida. Featuring legendary players from six continents, the tournament promises action-packed games broadcasted by Sony Network, uniting the world in a celebration of cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:35 IST
Pradeep Sangwan (Photo: Intercontinental Legends Championship). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) is poised to captivate cricket enthusiasts around the globe, commencing May 27 in Greater Noida. Hosted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, the event will showcase teams from six continents, as confirmed by an official release from the Intercontinental Legends Championship organizers.

Highlighting the grandeur of the tournament, ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan, alongside directors and co-founders Rahul Hudda and Manish Bhatt, as well as 100 Sports founder Ravindra Bhati, graced the launch event. "The Intercontinental Legends Championship is more than a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's capacity to unite the world," Sangwan asserted. With Sony Network set to broadcast the games, millions of fans globally will witness this historic event.

Reinforcing this sentiment, Rahul Hudda emphasized the significance of the championship. "This tournament represents a major milestone in cricket. We are honored that Greater Noida takes center stage for such a historic occasion," Hudda noted. As legendary players from across continents converge, the ILC, managed by 100 Sports, promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle. The trophy unveiling in Dubai has set the momentum for a riveting display of cricketing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

