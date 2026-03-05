Left Menu

Launching a United Front: The Global Quantum Threat Alliance Emerges

The Global Quantum Threat Alliance (GQTA) was launched at the Global CyberPeace Summit 2.0 in New Delhi, promoting a unified approach to cybersecurity in the face of quantum computing challenges. Focused on collaboration and collective action, GQTA aims to safeguard global security infrastructure against emerging quantum threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Global Quantum Threat Alliance (GQTA) was launched at the CyberPeace Summit 2.0 in New Delhi. This international initiative aims to prepare nations and infrastructure operators for cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing.

The Alliance, spearheaded by CyberPeace Foundation and Synergy Quantum, is a collaborative platform. It unites governments, national security stakeholders, and tech providers to develop coordinated responses to quantum threats.

With the potential to disrupt existing cryptographic systems, the initiative calls for a globally coordinated response to ensure a secure transition into the quantum era, emphasizing collective action and intelligence-driven strategies.

