Shaquille O'Neal Joins Sacramento State as GM Amid Athletic Revamp

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has taken a voluntary position as the general manager for Sacramento State's men's basketball team, in support of new head coach Mike Bibby. This development comes as a strategic effort to uplift the team's performance, now including O'Neal's son, Shaqir.

Shaquille O'Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer, has stepped into a voluntary general manager position for Sacramento State's men's basketball program. This decision coincides with the appointment of new head coach Mike Bibby, a seasoned NBA player, who is striving to revitalize the team.

The move signifies a strategic effort to enhance the athletic standing of the Sacramento State Hornets, a team struggling to make its mark in the NCAA Tournament. O'Neal's involvement adds star power, potentially elevating the program's profile and performance.

O'Neal joins the ranks of top-tier athletes assuming managerial roles, alongside Stephen Curry and Trae Young. His affiliation with the Sacramento Kings as a former minority owner and his ongoing role as an analyst are expected to contribute positively to the Hornets' future.

