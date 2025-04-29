Left Menu

Nat Sciver-Brunt: New Era for England Women's Cricket

Nat Sciver-Brunt steps up as England's cricket captain, succeeding Heather Knight. With an impressive record, including 259 matches and 181 wickets, Sciver-Brunt aims to lead her team to new heights. Her tenure begins as England prepares to face West Indies in upcoming matches.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been appointed as the new captain of the England women's cricket team, taking over from Heather Knight, as announced by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

Sciver-Brunt, who made her international debut in 2023, has been serving as the team's vice-captain for the past three years. She is currently ranked third in the ICC world batting rankings for one-day internationals (ODIs).

Having been part of England's 2017 ODI World Cup-winning team and consecutively named the ICC women's cricketer of the year in 2022 and 2023, Sciver-Brunt has played in 259 matches, scoring 11 centuries and claiming 181 wickets. Following a 16-0 defeat to Australia in the Ashes series, her mission is to lead the team to success starting with the upcoming series against West Indies.

