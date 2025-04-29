British Decision: No Charges in Adam Johnson's Tragic Ice Hockey Death

British prosecutors announced their decision not to pursue criminal charges against a professional ice hockey player after the on-ice death of American player Adam Johnson.

The Crown Prosecution Service stated that after a detailed investigation, no evidence supported a realistic chance of conviction. Johnson was critically injured in northern England during a match against Sheffield Steelers when another player's blade cut his neck.

The 29-year-old, who had a history of playing internationally including in the NHL, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

