British Decision: No Charges in Adam Johnson's Tragic Ice Hockey Death
British prosecutors have opted not to file charges against a professional ice hockey player after American Adam Johnson tragically died in October 2023 during a game. The decision was made after a comprehensive investigation revealed no realistic prospects for a conviction.
The Crown Prosecution Service stated that after a detailed investigation, no evidence supported a realistic chance of conviction. Johnson was critically injured in northern England during a match against Sheffield Steelers when another player's blade cut his neck.
The 29-year-old, who had a history of playing internationally including in the NHL, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
