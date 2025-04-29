Sneh Rana's Stellar Bowling Secures Victory over South Africa Women

In a thrilling cricket match, South Africa's women's team fell 16 runs short of the 277-run target. Tazmin Brits shone with a robust 109, forming the backbone of the lineup.

Sneh Rana, leading the bowling attack, delivered a sensational five-wicket haul, crucial in restricting the opposition to 261.

The game saw critical contributions from both sides, yet it was Rana's clinical precision that turned the tide, leaving South Africa all out in 49.2 overs.

