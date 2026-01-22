Barcelona's Midfield Maestro Pedri Sidelined by Injury
Barcelona midfielder Pedri is expected to miss a month due to a hamstring injury sustained during a Champions League win against Slavia Prague. The 23-year-old was substituted after an assist and could miss up to seven matches, depending on his recovery time.
Barcelona's midfield dynamo, Pedri, will be sidelined for an estimated month following a hamstring injury sustained against Slavia Prague.
The injury occurred during Wednesday's Champions League triumph, where the 23-year-old was substituted in the 61st minute.
This setback may see him miss up to seven matches.
