Left Menu

Barcelona's Midfield Maestro Pedri Sidelined by Injury

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is expected to miss a month due to a hamstring injury sustained during a Champions League win against Slavia Prague. The 23-year-old was substituted after an assist and could miss up to seven matches, depending on his recovery time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 22-01-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 18:58 IST
Barcelona's Midfield Maestro Pedri Sidelined by Injury
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona's midfield dynamo, Pedri, will be sidelined for an estimated month following a hamstring injury sustained against Slavia Prague.

The injury occurred during Wednesday's Champions League triumph, where the 23-year-old was substituted in the 61st minute.

This setback may see him miss up to seven matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
2
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India
3
Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026