Barcelona's Midfield Maestro Pedri Sidelined by Hamstring Injury

Barcelona's midfielder Pedri faces a month out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. The injury is a blow to Barcelona, who currently top LaLiga, as they prepare for upcoming matches without the critical player.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:30 IST
Barcelona faces a significant challenge as their pivotal midfielder, Pedri, is expected to be sidelined for about a month following a hamstring injury. The injury occurred during Wednesday's Champions League triumph against Slavia Prague, forcing the key player off the field in the 61st minute.

Having contributed two goals and eight assists in 25 matches this season, Pedri's absence will test Barcelona's depth. The team remains at the top of LaLiga, edging out arch-rivals Real Madrid by a single point. Their next challenge is against Real Oviedo as they brace for a demanding schedule without their star midfielder.

This victory in Prague elevated Barcelona to the ninth position in the Champions League standings. They find themselves in a tight contest, tied on 13 points with seven other teams, all striving for a top-eight spot and direct entry into the round of 16.

