Chennai Super Kings: Focus on Future Talent Amidst Current Struggles

Mike Hussey, batting coach for the Chennai Super Kings, has acknowledged the team's need to enhance its ability to identify and develop young talent. This comes as CSK finds itself at the bottom of the points table, criticized for its auction strategy.

While the team has seen success with veteran players Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, questions remain about its investment in rising stars. CSK recently debuted young talents, including Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed, and acquired Dewald Brevis.

Hussey expressed optimism about the franchise's future, citing their high-performance center as an invaluable tool in assessing talent under match conditions, despite the inherent challenges in recruitment decisions.

