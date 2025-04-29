Delhi Capitals Stumble in Challenging Matchup

In a gripping encounter, Delhi Capitals found themselves struggling against a formidable bowling lineup, concluding their innings at 190 for 9 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis offered a resilient knock with 62 runs, but Sunil Narine's incisive bowling eclipsed Delhi's efforts with a three-wicket haul, while Varun Chakaravarthy contributed significantly with two wickets.

Crucial dismissals followed, including Karun Nair and Axar Patel, as Delhi's momentum faltered under pressure from the opposition's disciplined attack. Despite spirited contributions, the team's inability to maintain wickets proved costly.

