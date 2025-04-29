Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Stumble in Challenging Matchup

Delhi Capitals faced a tough challenge, scoring 190 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Key performances included Faf du Plessis's 62 runs but were overshadowed by Sunil Narine's three-wicket haul. Varun Chakaravarthy's two wickets further hindered Delhi. The fall of wickets at crucial moments affected the team's overall performance.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:37 IST
In a gripping encounter, Delhi Capitals found themselves struggling against a formidable bowling lineup, concluding their innings at 190 for 9 in 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis offered a resilient knock with 62 runs, but Sunil Narine's incisive bowling eclipsed Delhi's efforts with a three-wicket haul, while Varun Chakaravarthy contributed significantly with two wickets.

Crucial dismissals followed, including Karun Nair and Axar Patel, as Delhi's momentum faltered under pressure from the opposition's disciplined attack. Despite spirited contributions, the team's inability to maintain wickets proved costly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

