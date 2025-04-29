Left Menu

Cricket Set for 2026 Asian Games Return in Japan

Cricket and Mixed Martial Arts are confirmed for inclusion in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. The decision was made at a board meeting in Nagoya City, with cricket set to return to the Olympics in 2028. Cricket has previously been featured in the 2010, 2014, and 2022 Asian Games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's Asian Games gold medal winning captain. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has officially confirmed the inclusion of cricket in the 2026 Asian Games, scheduled to take place next year in September-October in Japan. Alongside cricket, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will also be part of the sports lineup, as announced by OCA.

The decision came during the 41st meeting of the AINAGOC Board of Directors at Nagoya City Hall on April 28. The OCA stated that cricket will be held in Aichi prefecture, though the precise venue is still under discussion. The game's return to the Asian Games is especially significant, as it aligns with cricket's inclusion in the T20 format at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Cricket has had a storied presence in the Asian Games, appearing in 2010, 2014, and 2022. Notable performances include Bangladesh's gold win in 2010, Sri Lanka's golden triumph in 2014, and India's victorious campaign in 2022. The event has seen fierce competition in both men's and women's categories, highlighting the sport's regional popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

