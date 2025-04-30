Left Menu

Al-Ahli Triumphs Over Al-Hilal, Eyes First Asian Title

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Ahli emerged victorious over Al-Hilal with a 3-1 scoreline in Jeddah, propelling them to the final of the Asian Champions League Elite. The match was marked by Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney's early goals, establishing a firm lead for Matthias Jaissle's team.

Despite Salem Al-Dawsari's goal narrowing the gap before halftime, Al-Hilal's comeback hopes diminished when Kalidou Koulibaly received a second yellow card, forcing his team to play with 10 men. Yassine Bounou's penalty save from Franck Kessie wasn't enough to prevent Al-Hilal's defeat.

Al-Ahli's dominance was evident throughout, culminating in Feras Al-Brikan's late goal cementing the win. The team now looks ahead to the final, aiming for its maiden Asian title after disappointments in 1986 and 2012.

