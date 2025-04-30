Tennis Players Embrace Unexpected Blackout During Madrid Open

Many tennis players, caught in the blackout that crippled Spain and Portugal and disrupted the Madrid Open, surprisingly found joy in their tech-free downtime. Despite 22 matches being postponed, athletes appreciated the rare digital disconnection.

Power was lost around noon and restored late at night. Players, including Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper, relished the unusual pause in connectivity, viewing it as an opportunity to focus on essentials. Medvedev enjoyed the simplicity of a sandwich dinner and limited phone use, while Draper embraced minimalism, even picking up a book to read.

Women's second-ranked Iga Swiatek and others also adapted well, commending tournament organizers for their management. Meanwhile, playful banter on social media, including from world No. 4 Taylor Fritz, added a light-hearted touch to the blackout saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)