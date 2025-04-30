Left Menu

Tennis Players Embrace Unexpected Blackout During Madrid Open

A power outage in Spain and Portugal disrupted the Madrid Open, yet players like Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper surprisingly appreciated the break from technology. Matches were postponed, but the downtime allowed athletes to unwind, leading to a unique experience without electronic distractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Many tennis players, caught in the blackout that crippled Spain and Portugal and disrupted the Madrid Open, surprisingly found joy in their tech-free downtime. Despite 22 matches being postponed, athletes appreciated the rare digital disconnection.

Power was lost around noon and restored late at night. Players, including Daniil Medvedev and Jack Draper, relished the unusual pause in connectivity, viewing it as an opportunity to focus on essentials. Medvedev enjoyed the simplicity of a sandwich dinner and limited phone use, while Draper embraced minimalism, even picking up a book to read.

Women's second-ranked Iga Swiatek and others also adapted well, commending tournament organizers for their management. Meanwhile, playful banter on social media, including from world No. 4 Taylor Fritz, added a light-hearted touch to the blackout saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

