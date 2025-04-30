Rajasthan Royals Gear Up to Halt Mumbai Indians' Winning Streak

Rajasthan Royals are set to challenge the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, with a fresh sense of vigor as they aim to disrupt the five-time IPL champions' soaring streak.

The emergence of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played a breathtaking innings earlier this week, has rekindled hope for the Royals amidst a season marked by lost chances.

While relying on Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal to lead the innings, the Royals face a tough task, especially against stars like Jasprit Bumrah. Nonetheless, their determination to possibly reach the playoffs continues to drive them forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)