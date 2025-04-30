Left Menu

Rajasthan Royals Gear Up to Halt Mumbai Indians' Winning Streak

Rajasthan Royals prepare to face the Mumbai Indians with newfound energy, hoping to end the five-time champions' impressive run in the IPL. Their young star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, shines as an emerging talent. With the playoffs still attainable, the Royals embrace their opportunities to make a strong comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals are set to challenge the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, with a fresh sense of vigor as they aim to disrupt the five-time IPL champions' soaring streak.

The emergence of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played a breathtaking innings earlier this week, has rekindled hope for the Royals amidst a season marked by lost chances.

While relying on Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal to lead the innings, the Royals face a tough task, especially against stars like Jasprit Bumrah. Nonetheless, their determination to possibly reach the playoffs continues to drive them forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

