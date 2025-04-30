Injury Crisis for Stade Toulousain Ahead of Champions Cup Semi-Final
Stade Toulousain has suffered another blow with hooker Peato Mauvaka sustaining a serious knee injury. He joins Antoine Dupont and Blair Kinghorn in the list of crucial players sidelined ahead of the Champions Cup semi-final against Bordeaux-Begles.
Stade Toulousain is facing a growing injury crisis as hooker and France international Peato Mauvaka is ruled out of the upcoming Champions Cup semi-final against Bordeaux-Begles due to a severe knee injury. The announcement was made by the club on Tuesday.
Mauvaka's injury, reported by local media to be a ruptured cruciate ligament, adds to the team's woes as they struggle with the absence of key players.
The team has already lost star scrum-half Antoine Dupont to a similar knee injury in March, and Scottish fullback Blair Kinghorn was ruled out last weekend with a knee problem as well.
