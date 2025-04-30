Injury Crisis for Stade Toulousain Ahead of Champions Cup Semi-Final

Stade Toulousain is facing a growing injury crisis as hooker and France international Peato Mauvaka is ruled out of the upcoming Champions Cup semi-final against Bordeaux-Begles due to a severe knee injury. The announcement was made by the club on Tuesday.

Mauvaka's injury, reported by local media to be a ruptured cruciate ligament, adds to the team's woes as they struggle with the absence of key players.

The team has already lost star scrum-half Antoine Dupont to a similar knee injury in March, and Scottish fullback Blair Kinghorn was ruled out last weekend with a knee problem as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)