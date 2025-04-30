ILC Unveils Team Jerseys in Star-Studded Ceremony

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) has rolled out the official team jerseys in anticipation of its forthcoming season, slated to kick off on May 27 at Greater Noida's Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. The unveiling ceremony featured cricket luminaries such as Shikhar Dhawan, along with former India players Parvinder Awana, Praveen Kumar, as well as ILC founder Pradeep Sangwan.

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his enthusiasm about the league, hailing it as a significant initiative to reunite cricket legends from across the globe. Dhawan remarked that the ILC revives the fervor of retired players and presents fans with a blend of history and entertainment. The championship will showcase six teams from six continents, injecting excitement into an upcoming season that promises global engagement.

Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, who attended the high-profile unveiling, lauded the efforts behind the championship and extended special congratulations to ILC founder, Pradeep Sangwan. Kumar praised Sangwan's commitment, acknowledging his journey from a remarkable IPL player to realizing this global event. The championship will see teams like the African Lions and Indian Warriors compete, with Sony Network set to broadcast the spectacle worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)