PWHL Expands with Seattle and Vancouver for 2025-26 Season

The Professional Women's Hockey League announced Seattle as its second expansion franchise, set to launch alongside Vancouver for the 2025-26 season. These additions will bring the league to a total of eight teams. Seattle’s new team, set to be called PWHL Seattle, will play at Climate Pledge Arena and feature Emerald Green as its primary color.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled Seattle as the league's second expansion franchise, joining the lineup for the 2025-26 season alongside Vancouver. With this announcement, the PWHL will expand its roster to eight teams, enriching the competition and fostering a regional rivalry between Seattle and Vancouver.

According to Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the proximity of Seattle and Vancouver is expected to spark one of the league's fiercest rivalries. Hefford emphasized the league's commitment to community impact beyond the ice, highlighting grassroots hockey and community initiatives in Seattle.

Seattle's team, temporarily named PWHL Seattle, will adopt Emerald Green as its primary color and be based at Climate Pledge Arena. The expansion bid was spearheaded by Oak View Group, in partnership with NHL's Seattle Kraken. Seattle previously hosted a highly attended PWHL Takeover Tour game, drawing over 12,000 fans, and the league boasts the highest attendance record in women's hockey, with over 21,000 attendees in Montreal in April 2024.

