Formula One in Mexico City: Racing Through 2028

Mexico City's vibrant Formula One tradition will endure onto the racing calendar through 2028, following a newly announced three-year contract extension. Despite having no active homegrown driver, the event continues to draw fervent fans, with hopes riding on the potential return of Sergio Perez with Cadillac in 2026.

The confirmation came in anticipation of the Miami Grand Prix, with assurances from Mexico City's head of government, Clara Brugada, that the agreement would be sealed. This year's Mexican Grand Prix is set for October 26 following the U.S. event in Texas.

A staple since its return in 2015, the city boasts a significant draw, with a reported 405,000 attendees last year. Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the uniquely passionate Mexican fanbase, emphasizing its role in the championship's overall energy and spectacle.

