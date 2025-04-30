Left Menu

FC Goa Shines Bright: A Dominant Victory in the Kalinga Super Cup

FC Goa triumphed in the Kalinga Super Cup semi-final, beating Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 with second-half goals from Iker Guarrotxena and Borja Herrera. They will face Jamshedpur FC, who reached the final after a 1-0 victory over Mumbai City, in Saturday's final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display, FC Goa advanced to the Kalinga Super Cup final with a resounding 3-1 victory over Mohun Bagan SG on Wednesday. Goals from Iker Guarrotxena and Borja Herrera ensured the comfortable win for the 2019 champions.

The semi-final clash saw Goa take a strategic advantage, as their high-pressure game dismantled Mohun Bagan's defenses early on. A first-half goal from Brison Fernandes opened the scoring, but an immediate equalizer by Suhail Bhat kept the teams on edge.

Jamshedpur FC secured their final berth with a late goal from Japanese midfielder Rei Tachikawa, defeating Mumbai City 1-0. FC Goa will meet them in the decisive match, promising an exciting showdown this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

