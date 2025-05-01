Mehidy Hasan Miraz's All-Round Heroics Lead Bangladesh to Resounding Test Victory

In a cricketing showcase of skill and resilience, Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as the third Bangladeshi cricketer to achieve the rare feat of scoring a century and claiming a five-wicket haul in a single Test match. This performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's commanding innings and 106-run victory over Zimbabwe, leveling the two-game series.

The ICC noted Mehidy's all-round mastery as he scored 104 runs in Bangladesh's first innings and subsequently exploited the spinner-friendly pitch to dismantle Zimbabwe's batting lineup, capturing five wickets. Despite his exceptional contribution, Mehidy attributed the victory to his teammates' collaborative effort and the support of seasoned players on the squad.

The match, however, was a tale of two contrasting team performances. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine expressed his disappointment over his side's inability to capitalize on a promising start. Batting first, Zimbabwe reached 177/2, buoyed by half-centuries from Sean Williams and Nick Welch. Yet, a swift collapse ensued, and they were bowled out for 227, a total that allowed Bangladesh to seize control of the match.

Ervine also highlighted the bright spot for Zimbabwe in the form of debutant spinner Vincent Masekesa, who impressed by taking a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test outing. His performance garnered praise and hope for his future contributions to the Zimbabwean cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)