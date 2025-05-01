Left Menu

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's All-Round Heroics Lead Bangladesh to Resounding Test Victory

Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered a standout performance by scoring a century and taking five wickets, becoming the third Bangladeshi to do so in Test history. His efforts helped Bangladesh secure an innings victory over Zimbabwe, leveling the series. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine lamented his team's batting collapse after a strong start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:55 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's All-Round Heroics Lead Bangladesh to Resounding Test Victory
Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a cricketing showcase of skill and resilience, Mehidy Hasan Miraz emerged as the third Bangladeshi cricketer to achieve the rare feat of scoring a century and claiming a five-wicket haul in a single Test match. This performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's commanding innings and 106-run victory over Zimbabwe, leveling the two-game series.

The ICC noted Mehidy's all-round mastery as he scored 104 runs in Bangladesh's first innings and subsequently exploited the spinner-friendly pitch to dismantle Zimbabwe's batting lineup, capturing five wickets. Despite his exceptional contribution, Mehidy attributed the victory to his teammates' collaborative effort and the support of seasoned players on the squad.

The match, however, was a tale of two contrasting team performances. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine expressed his disappointment over his side's inability to capitalize on a promising start. Batting first, Zimbabwe reached 177/2, buoyed by half-centuries from Sean Williams and Nick Welch. Yet, a swift collapse ensued, and they were bowled out for 227, a total that allowed Bangladesh to seize control of the match.

Ervine also highlighted the bright spot for Zimbabwe in the form of debutant spinner Vincent Masekesa, who impressed by taking a five-wicket haul in his maiden Test outing. His performance garnered praise and hope for his future contributions to the Zimbabwean cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025