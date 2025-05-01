Historic Lord's to Host 2026 ICC Women's T20 Final in England

In a groundbreaking announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that the illustrious Lord's Cricket Ground will host the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2026, marking a historic moment in women's cricket. Set for July 5, next year, the tournament will feature seven prominent venues across England.

Commencing on June 12 and concluding over a 24-day period, the series will spotlight 33 matches. Expanding to 12 teams, this edition boasts the most extensive field in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup. The forthcoming schedule will be detailed soon, and currently, England, Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies have secured their participation, with four additional teams to emerge from qualifiers.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the event's importance in celebrating global talent, spirit, and sportsmanship. Previous events demonstrated overwhelming support from the UK's diverse fanbase, and the 2026 final at Lord's aims to replicate the success of the 2017 Cricket World Cup. The upcoming competition, which represents the milestone 10th edition since 2009, also serves to prepare audiences for cricket's return to the Olympic stage in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)