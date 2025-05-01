SOGF Championship Boosts India's Mind Sports Momentum

The Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) Grandmasters Series Championship concluded in Gurugram on Wednesday evening with a vibrant closing ceremony attended by renowned sports figures, including Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev and World Rapid Chess Champion Koneru Humpy. Both praised the increasing significance of mind sports in India, according to a release from the SOGF.

The two-day event, drawing registrations from more than 150,000 participants, showcased elite talent in various categories such as chess, blind chess, and rummy. It marked a significant milestone in the country's skill-based gaming landscape. Winners included Mitrabha Guha, Shubhi Gupta, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, Satya, and Rakesh Kumar, with Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam and Kapil Dev presenting the awards.

Celebrating the event's success, Kapil Dev emphasized the importance of traditional Indian games for promoting mental agility. Koneru Humpy expressed optimism about India's ascending trajectory in global chess, while SOGF Founder Nandan Kumar Jha highlighted the rapid rise in esports, positioning India as a formidable force in mind sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)