Elche Bans Sunflower Seeds to Tackle Stadium Cleanliness

In a progressive move to uphold stadium cleanliness, the Spanish football club Elche has prohibited the sale and consumption of sunflower seeds, commonly known as 'pipas', at their home ground. The decision stems from excessive maintenance costs and deteriorating conditions caused by discarded shells.

This traditional snack requires fans to crack open the shells with their teeth and discard them on the floor, leading to clogged drains, erosion of concrete surfaces, and an increase in infestations. The club stated that despite concerted cleaning efforts, maintaining stadium hygiene was becoming unmanageable.

Elche's move follows similar action taken by Valencia in 2023, where fans were asked to dispose of seeds responsibly. The decision aims to sustain a healthy environment for match-goers and preserve the integrity of the stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)